DU admission: over 47K appls received under first cut-off list

New Delhi: The Delhi University has received over 47,291 applications for

admission under the first cut-off list with 7,167 students completing the process by paying the fees.

As many as 9,114 applications have been approved by principals across colleges. The university released its first cut-off list on October 1 and the admissions to nearly 70,000 seats commenced on Monday.

At Hindu College, most of those who took admissions to Political Science(Honours) is from Kerala State Board.

There have been 70 approved admissions to BA (Honours) Political Science which has a cut-off of 100 per cent for the unreserved category, including three to four admissions under the EWS category, 11 under the OBC category and six to seven under the SC/ST category.