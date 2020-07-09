DTTE teachers write to MHRD as admin asks them to attend college

New Delhi: Professors at Directorate of Training & Technical Education (DTTE) have complained the administration is forcing them to come to the institute, despite the Central government's order.



Delhi government-run DTTE colleges have asked the teachers to attend the college even though no classes are going on at the moment. Aman Kumar, a member of Court University of Delhi has written a letter to the Ministry of Human Resource, raising the issue.

"Twenty per cent of the teachers are using their own vehicle, while 80 per cent are being dropped off by their peers. Due to this, there are about 3,000 to 4,000 on the road. If there are no classes going on, why is the staff called?" Kumar told Millennium Post.

"It risks them as well as their families and society as a whole. We request your office to look into this matter and take prompt action in it. So as society gets relief and crowds in town get less in roads of Delhi," the letter wrote. Millennium Post contacted the Delhi government authorities, but received no response.

According to the Central government order, teaching staff can work from home till July 31.