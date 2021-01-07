DTC Board approves funds for procuring 1,000 new low-floor A/C buses in city

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board on Wednesday approved the fund for procurement of 1,000 low floor air-conditioned CNG buses which will boost public transport in the national Capital.



The Board, in its meeting on Wednesday, also approved increasing the ceiling of gratuity for DTC employees from present Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, according to a statement.

The meeting chaired by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot approved funds for procurement of 1,000 air-conditioned low floor CNG (BS-VI compliant) buses, the DTC statement said. Funds for annual maintenance of buses up to 7.5 lakh km per bus covering 12 years comprehensive maintenance insurance were also approved in the meeting, it said.

The new low floor CNG buses would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including real-time passenger information system, CCTVs, panic buttons, GPS and other features besides being friendly to differently- abled passengers.

"We have approved funds for the procurement of 1,000 low floor CNG Buses as well as for comprehensive annual maintenance of these buses for their entire life time. This will help in reducing down time of buses and increase overall user experience," Gahlot said.