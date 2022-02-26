Drizzle in Delhi likely: IMD

New Delhi: The national capital recorded 10 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours along with hailstorm in several parts, the India Meteorological Department said.



The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, it said.

The city witnessed a windy morning.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weather office predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 78 per cent.

The city's air quality index (AQI) at 9 am was 160, which falls under the moderate category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good , 51 and 100 satisfactory , 101 and 200 moderate , 201 and 300 poor , 301 and 400 very poor , and 401 and 500 severe .

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday settled at 27.9 and 12.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.