Driving drunk after Ind-Pak match, man rams SUV into tempo, kills one

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man rammed his SUV into a tempo in South Delhi's Kalkaji area late on Sunday night — killing a man and injuring three others, including a minor, while he was returning home drunk after having watched



the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan that India lost.

The Delhi Police said on Monday that Aaditya Khurana (25), was apprehended on the spot on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday from near the Triton Hospital on the Outer Ring Road. They added that Khurana had been arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The tempo driver, Radhey Shyam (35), received serious head injuries and was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared dead, the police said.

According to investigators, the incident occurred on the stretch between Nehru Place to Okhla carriageway, where the tempo was on its way to deliver a consignment of festival related-items to a shop when it was allegedly hit by the SUV from behind. "The impact was such that the tempo's cabin got detached from its chassis, severely injuring the driver and another person seated in the cabin. Two persons, who were at the back of the tempo, were also injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey.

Information about the incident was received around 1.50 am on Monday. While the tempo diver was declared dead at the trauma centre, the rest are undergoing treatment at the facility and are out of danger, she added.

The injured have been identified as Pankaj (21) from Kalkaji, a 15-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district and Neeraj Aggarwal (36), a resident of west Delhi's Bakkarwala. The tempo driver hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district and was living in outer Delhi's Nangloi area.

According to a police officer, Khurana was found to be under the influence of alcohol during the time of the incident. He was returning from a hotel after watching the India-Pakistan T20 cricket world cup match with his friends on Sunday night, the officer said.

"We have registered a case against the accused driver under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of other) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder)," Pandey said.

Khurana, a resident of Friends Colony here, was employed in the marketing sector but is unemployed now. He was preparing for competitive exams while his father is a cloth merchant in Chandni Chowk, police said.