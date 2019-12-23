Draw of lots held for three DDA schemes

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday held a draw lots for three schemes, including a special housing scheme, for people belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, officials said. A total of 2,333 applicants had applied under the SC/ST special scheme and 257 flats of various types spread across different locations were included in the draw, they said.



The DDA had in June decided to launch the special online housing scheme for people belonging to the SC and ST categories for nearly 500 flats from its old inventory, officials had said.

"For the EWS category applicants, 1972 flats under this category at Narela were included in the draw. A total of 622 applicants had applied under the scheme and all were allotted a flat," the DDA said in a statement on Monday.

For applicants who were earlier wait-listed in previous schemes, 49 flats (surrendered) under various categories at Vasant Kunj, were included in the draw. A total of 785 applicants had applied under the scheme.

The draw was held in the presence of independent

judges and other senior officers of the DDA.

The draw of lots was streamed live on YouTube. Result of all the three housing schemes is now available on the DDA website, the officials said.