Don't make education part of 'dirty politics': Kejriwal to Shah

New Delhi: AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told Amit Shah on Saturday not to make education a part of "dirty politics" or make fun of the hard work put in by students, teachers, and parents of Delhi government schools.



The Delhi chief minister's reply came after Shah alleged that the AAP did not build new schools after coming to power and also that the condition of existing schools deteriorated.

"Kejriwal had promised to build 500 schools. Far from building new schools, the condition of existing schools is also in shambles. Seven-hundred schools do not have principals, more than 1,000 schools do not have science wing, there is shortage of 19,000 teachers. The Kejriwal government could not spend 30 per cent of the education budget," Shah tweeted.

Reacting to the allegation, Kejriwal invited Shah to see for himself the condition of government schools in Delhi.

"Don't make education a part of your dirty politics. Please take out time and come with me to visit government schools. You are surrounded by negativity the whole day, meet our students, you will get some positivity. Do positive politics over education," he said at a press conference. Kejriwal also said, "Don't make fun of the hard work put in by students, teachers, and parents of Delhi government schools."

Meanwhile, the ruling AAP got a major boost as four-time BJP legislator and former minister Harsharan Singh Balli on Saturday joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Balli has been an MLA from the Hari Nagar assembly constituency, and a minister in the previous Madan Lal Khurana-led Delhi cabinet. He joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"Kejriwal is serving Delhi as a mother. I have joined the AAP as I am influenced by the way he has brought revolution in the field of education, health, etc. in Delhi. The AAP has the vision for the development of Delhi," Balli said.

Despite being a strong contender from the Hari Nagar seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) replaced Balli with Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga — a move that is believed to have upset the former BJP minister.

In 2013, Balli contested the election on a Congress ticket after the BJP gave the ticket for the Hari Nagar seat — that he represented from 1993 to 2013 — to an Akali Dal candidate. However, he rejoined the BJP in 2014 after losing the election on the Congress ticket. Now, once again, ahead of the election, he has left the BJP and joined the AAP.