Domestic help held for stealing cash, jewellery worth Rs 8 crore: Police

New Delhi: The police have arrested a domestic help and apprehended his relative for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 8 crore from his employer's house in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Mohan Kumar (26), a resident of Bihar, they said. Kumar's relative has been sent to the juvenile justice board (JJB) home due to age verification requirements, police added.

According to police, the complainant reported that on July 4, he along with his family members left for the US to attend a family function. He handed over the house keys to Kumar who was working as a servant for the last five years, police said.

On July 18, the complainant was informed by his other servant and relatives that Kumar had committed theft at his house and had stolen their car, cash and jewellery worth around Rs 8-10 crore, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police checked the footage from CCTV cameras in the area. The accused was seen carrying a suitcase in the complainant's car. He drove the car to Ramesh Nagar Metro Station where he abandoned the vehicle, the officer said.

Footage showed Kumar with another person in the car. The second person was identified as Kumar's distant relative who had came to Punjabi Bagh just a day before the incident, the officer said. A police team went to Bihar and apprehended the relative on Sunday from Sheohar district. On his instance, Kumar was also nabbed on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

A huge quantity of stolen jewellery along with Rs 5,04,900 in cash were recovered from them. Efforts are on to recover the rest, police said.