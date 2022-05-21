DoE to schools: Plant 1.5 lakh saplings this academic session
New Delhi: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all schools across the national Capital to plant at least 1.5 lakh saplings through their Eco-Club members during the 2022-23 academic session, officials said.
It has also instructed all school principals and staff members to take part in the drive, and regularly monitor and maintain the plants with the help of students.
"A target of 1.50 lakh saplings, including 40,000 trees and 1.1 lakh shrubs, to be planted in all schools of Delhi through Eco-Club members has been fixed for the academic year 2022-23," the DoE letter to schools read.
"Fifty per cent target will be achieved by August 15 by all schools for plantation in all the open areas and available space. Saplings can be obtained free of cost by each head of schools for the plantation from any of the identified nurseries being run by the forest department," it added.
The DoE has a set a target to every school to plant at least 100 saplings — 30 plants and 70 shrubs — in the current session.
The school heads are required to send updates, along with photographs of the saplings, to the respective science centres through the zonal convener by the 5th of every month.
Further, the in-charge of the respective science centre is needed to send a compiled report of the districts under it to the science branch by the 10th of every month, it said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Centre calls for 'mission mode' push to Covid vaccination across...20 May 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Monkeypox outbreak: Govt asks ICMR to be vigilant20 May 2022 7:35 PM GMT
'India's int'l stature grew in last 8 years'20 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
SC orders transfer of Gyanvapi suit to Varanasi district judge20 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Govt's 8 years dedicated to balanced development, social justice: Modi20 May 2022 7:33 PM GMT