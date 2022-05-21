Doctors should not resort to strike: HC

New Delhi: Doctors should not resort to strike as it affects the services rendered by them and the impact is grave as it may put the life of patients in jeopardy said the Delhi High Court on Friday while deprecating the attacks on doctors which is a major concern in the country today.

Doctors are beaten up here if anything happens to the patient, that's the state of affairs, a bench of Acting Chief Justice

Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta said.

The high court, which was hearing a PIL seeking direction to the National Medical Commission to direct suitable action against doctors who were involved in the strike in accordance with Supreme Court's directions, said there can be no doubt that strikes by doctors or persons of any other profession rendering service to the public, should not be resorted to as such strikes affect the services offered.

In the case of doctors, the impact of such strike will be grave and serious as it may put the life of patients in jeopardy, the bench said.

The bench, however, said petitioner NGO People for Better Treatment' through its President Kunal Saha has based its representation on news reports and no material on the actual incident of the strike in hospitals and patients suffering because it has been placed on record.

In our view, before any disciplinary action could be taken against doctors, it would be necessary for the complainant to first approach the State Medical Commission with an actual grievance to enable it to take action against identified doctors who had gone on strike. Reliance placed only on news reports is not sufficient to take disciplinary action, it said.