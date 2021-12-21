Docs fired after 3 kids die from drugs given at mohalla clinics

New Delhi: Three children died at the Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital here due to drug poisoning after consuming a cough suppressant prescribed by mohalla clinic doctors, prompting the Delhi government to terminate the services of three doctors and order an inquiry into the matter.



According to officials, the Centre-run Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital reported 16 cases of dextromethorphan poisoning among children aged between one and six from June 29 to November 21, of which three children died.

"Most of the children complained of respiratory depression. The three children who died had come in a bad shape," a senior doctor at the hospital said. Health Minister Jain said the city government has terminated the services of three doctors over the deaths of children. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident and the guilty won't be spared.

"Three children died at the Kalawati Saran Hospital due to an adverse drug reaction a few days ago. As soon as we got to know about it, we terminated the services of three doctors and ordered an inquiry. We have also complained about the incident to the Delhi Medical Council," the minister said.

The Delhi government also set up a four-member inquiry committee on Monday. Chief District Medical Officer (Southeast Delhi) Dr Geeta will head the panel that has been asked to submit a report in seven days, according to an order.

The hospital administration reported the matter to the Union health ministry and the Delhi government on July 1. The ministry initiated an inquiry into the matter in October-end, following which it wrote to the Delhi government asking that the drug not be prescribed to pediatric patients — especially children below 4 and urged the administration to withdraw the frug from its shelves.

Dextromethorphan is one of the most widely used cough suppressants. However, it is subject to abuse. The consumption of high doses of the drug can lead to insomnia, dilated pupils, dizziness, nausea, restlessness, dizziness, shallow breathing and diarrhoea, etc.

The BJP and the Congress demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain over the incident and compensation for the families of the three children.