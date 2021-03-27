Doc convicted in cheating case held for jumping bail

New Delhi: A 65-year-old doctor who was convicted in a cheating case has been arrested from Dwarka by the Delhi Police's crime branch for jumping bail, officials said on Friday.

Gajender Nayyar, who was declared a proclaimed offender in 2016 by a court here, was on interim bail in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he did not surrender before jail authorities after expiry of his bail period, they said.

"He was previously involved in a fake medical report racket and helped more than 50 inmates in securing bail from the High Court of Delhi and various District Courts of Delhi," DCP (Crime) Bhisham Singh said. He further said after receiving a tip-off on Wednesday, a raiding party was constituted and the doctor was arrested from Aakash Hospital in Sector-3 of Dwarka. Nayyar, an MBBS doctor, is an alumnus of the Maulana Azad Medical College, police said.