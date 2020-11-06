DJB to issue challans for illegal connections and water wastage

new delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday asked officials to take stern action in cases of illegal connections and water wastage.



He also called for strict and swift action against anyone found guilty of dumping garbage in sewers."The DJB will no longer tolerate wastage of water or illegal connections. The entire society has to suffer because of the mistakes of one or two people," Chadha said at a meeting with officials.

He said the DJB will conduct a month-long vigilance campaign to create awareness about the judicious use of water. Challans will also be issued against anyone found having illegal connections, wasting water or dumping garbage in sewer lines.

"Sewers get choked or closed due to the dumping of garbage, which results in several people bearing the brunt for the fault of just one-two people. Quick action should be taken against such miscreants by imposing a fine," the Vice-Chairman said.

Chadha added that the DJB will also consider changes in the amount of penalty on water wastage and a proposal will be brought about for such a change.

"It has also been found that water meant for domestic purposes is used for non-domestic purposes. Any individual or body found guilty of such an offence must be issued a challan on the spot," Chadha said.

All authorised officers of DJB can check for water wastage from overflowing tanks or misuse of water for gardening, etc. and file challans at designated courts of the special metropolitan magistrates of their respective areas.

"Only when we are vigilant about the misuse of water, can we talk about the conservation and preservation of water," the DJB V-C said at the meeting.