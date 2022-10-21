Diwali bust: 13,700 kg crackers seized, 75 cases registered in Delhi this October, shows data

New Delhi: Police have seized over 13,700 kg of firecrackers and registered 75 cases in this connection in October, official data showed.



The data comprises records from October 1 to 19.

The police seized 13,767.719 kg firecrackers for storage or sale and registered 75 cases in this connection. It has also registered six cases related to bursting of firecrackers and seized 3.608 kg crackers.

Different units of the city police carried out raids in several parts of the national capital against the sale, storage and supply of illegal firecrackers.

A senior police officer said they were focusing on two angles.

"We are spreading awareness, educating people and sensitising them about how harmful firecrackers are. It is dangerous for the environment, human beings and others because of the smoke.

"The second thing we are focusing on is the demand-supply chain. Strict actions are being taken against those found illegally selling, storing and supplying banned firecrackers. Action as per law is also being taken," the officer said.

On Thursday, students of a school conducted an anti-cracker rally at Chandani Chowk in cooperation with the local police.

Another officer said, "We have set up special teams at the district and police station level. These teams are continuously working to crack down on the sale (of firecrackers). We are also conducting surprise checks in the districts. We are working on two factors. One is educating people and the other is enforcement."

On Wednesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said bursting firecrackers on Diwali would attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200.

Production, storage and sale of firecrackers in the capital will be punishable with a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and three years in jail under Section 9B of the Explosives Act, the minister said.

In September, the city government re-imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, a practice it has been following for the past two years.

In a major crackdown, Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested two men from Mandoli Industrial Area and seized 2,625 kg of illegal firecrackers. The two revealed that they had procured the firecrackers from distributors in Karnal (Haryana) and Sangrur (Punjab).

In another operation, the police arrested a 53-year-old man from Madangir's central market area on Monday and seized 1,193 kg firecrackers from his shop.