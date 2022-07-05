DFS authorities find 'shortcomings' in fire safety management system at Vikas Minar
New Delhi: Delhi Fire Service (DFS) authorities have pointed to several "shortcomings" in the fire safety management system, including fire detectors found non-functional at some floors, during the inspection of DDA's 23-storey Vikas Minar building in the heart of the city.
The observations, which also include staircase and lift lobby area, found encroached by dumping of furniture and almirah, were made by DFS authorities after a recent fire safety inspection of the towering landmark located in ITO area.
"Fire safety inspection was conducted by a team of DFS on June 23 in response to a requisition by the DDA dated May 17. Vikas Minar was constructed in 1972. Many changes in advance fire technologies, byelaws, etc have occurred in the course of time. Observation raised by the DFS will be acted upon on priority and the DFS will be called again for re-inspection," a senior DDA official said.
The shortcomings have been pointed out in a letter written recently by DFS authorities to the DDA after the inspection.
A copy of the letter was shared by an activist on Twitter, who raised concern about the safety of the towering building which houses several key offices of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
The headquarters of the urban body is located in Vikas Sadan in INA area. The DDA in its response on Twitter to his post has sad that this subject has been forwarded to the department concerned.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
SUP ban: Govt to conduct training programmes for city's Eco Club...4 July 2022 7:57 PM GMT
Govt installs CCTV cameras at critical waterlogging points4 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Application deadline for Delhi Sports School extended till July 124 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Over 100 dengue cases, triple of what was recorded last year4 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
HC grants 4 weeks to Centre, govt to reply on rainwater harvesting...4 July 2022 7:55 PM GMT