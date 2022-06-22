Developer fined Rs 100 cr for violating environmental laws
New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore on real estate conglomerate Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited for violating several environmental laws at a residential project in Gurugram.
The company will also have to pay additional environmental compensation to the Central Groundwater Authority for illegal extraction of groundwater without permission and a defunct rainwater harvesting system at Sushantlok Phase - 1, Gurugram.
According to the report of a panel set up by the National Green Tribunal, the firm had not obtained environmental clearance for the project spread across 604 acres as required under the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006.
It had also not obtained the consent to operate and consent to establish in violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.
The report said the project proponent had applied for the registration of 39 tubewells with the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), but did not obtain a no objection certificate for extraction of groundwater.
The developer did not provide a rainwater harvesting (RWH) system for houses. Besides, RWH structures for open spaces and common areas are non-functional.
The panel had noted there is no effective solid waste management system in the project while roads, footpaths and parks are also not being maintained
properly.
The developer is causing air pollution at the project site by not maintaining an adequate height of chimneys of generator sets.
Earlier, in February 2019, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had imposed a fine of Rs 12.18 crore on the company for discharge of untreated sewage, but the builder had denied to follow the directions, questioning the "authority and powers" of the pollution control body instead.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Prez polls: Droupadi Murmu is BJP's choice, Oppn picks Yashwant Sinha21 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Railways limps back to normalcy with less than 300 trains cancelled on ...21 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Mann cracks whip on corruption, 45 held so far21 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Droupadi Murmu: From junior assistant in Odisha govt to NDA's...21 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'Maha' crisis in ruling alliance MVA as Sena leader Shinde rebels21 Jun 2022 7:42 PM GMT