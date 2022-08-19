Despite directions, Delhi pvt schools didn't give admission to EWS children: NCPCR
New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday said despite its directions, private schools in Delhi
did not give admission to certain children under the economically weaker section (EWS) category.
In a letter to the Delhi chief secretary, the NCPCR sought details of EWS admissions in private schools since the 2020-21 academic year.
It has been observed that despite strict directions to the officers and branches involved in ensuring admission of the candidates under EWS/DG and CWSN category, they have not been given admission till date.
"Subsequently, you are requested to provide details of the following for academic years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23: Year-wise vacancy for EWS/DG category candidates, seats allotted against the vacancy, and total number of children admitted against the seats allotted in private schools of Delhi," it said.
The commission also asked how many seats remained vacant in the respective year after admission of children against allotted seats.
"The requisite response with mentioned details may kindly be submitted in the Commission within seven days of receipt of this letter, the NCPCR wrote to the Delhi chief secretary.
