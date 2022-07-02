Deshbhakti, Mindset Curricula among new assessment criteria for city school students

New Delhi: School students in the national Capital will now be assessed for the impact of mindset curricula in their behaviour along with other scholastic subjects, according to new assessment guidelines by the Delhi government.



According to the new assessment guidelines of the Directorate of Education, students of classes 3-8 will be assessed for Happiness and Deshbhakti Curricula, while students of Class 9 and Class 11 will be assessed for Deshbhakti and Entrepreneurship Mindset Curricula. However, students of Class 11 will have an additional criterion for assessment, which is their participation in Business Blasters.

The new parameters will be a supplement to the evaluation norms that already

exist and are based on co-curricular and academic activities. The guidelines will, however, not be binding on private schools.

"We have amended the assessment criteria, and going forward, students will also be evaluated on their competencies in addition to their knowledge of key courses. Incorporating assessments of competencies learned through these curricula is being primarily done to emphasise the growth of social, ethical, and emotional capacities in addition to cognitive abilities.

"These objectives are consistent with the pedagogy and objectives of mindset curriculum as envisioned in the new National Education Policy (NEP)," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

"In order to prepare students for real-world challenges in a world driven by information and technology and to maximise their innate potential, schools must prioritise competency-based learning," said Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister.

According to the new assessment guidelines, students will not be evaluated on the basis of just curricular

knowledge, but rather on their ability to apply their understanding in a variety of real-life situations.

"The new assessment standards will also motivate students to contribute to society's advancement. The mindset curriculum has been in use for some time, it is appropriate to include it in the assessment process at this time. Further, no weightage of marks obtained in the new assessment will be calculated for the promotion of a student to the next higher class," he said.

Elaborating on the procedure of assessment, Sisodia added that question papers will be set in a manner where students will have to answer questions based on application of concepts of these curricula in real-life and unfamiliar situations.