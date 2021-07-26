Deshbhakti budget: City to get up to 5 high-mast Tricolors by August 15

New Delhi: The Delhi government has started implementing the schemes announced under its Deshbhakti budget', with officials saying up to five high-mast Tricolours will be installed in the city by August 15.



The Public Works Department (PWD) has been tasked with the project under which it will install the national flag on 100-feet high polls at 500 locations in the city.

Officials said that initially they will install high-mast Tricolours at about five locations in as many constituencies as a sample exercise.

"To celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day, we are planning to set up high-mast Tricolours in 4-5 assembly constituencies including New Delhi and Patparganj. We are hoping to set up these by August 15. In total, the PWD will install 500 such flags across the city," said a senior PWD official, who wished not to be named.

He added that a tender for the project has also been floated with another senior official saying that initially five assembly constituencies have been identified where these flags are to be installed by August 15. These assembly constituencies include New Delhi, Patparganj, Shakurbasti, Kalkaji and Dwarka.

Officials said that high-mast flags will be set up on the lines of the one at the Connaught Place in such a fashion that at least one is visible at every two-three kilometres.

"The PWD has also been directed to conduct a survey and identify public places, parks, grounds, big commercial buildings complexes, big school premises, residential complexes to install high-mast Tricolours. The deadline of installing 500 Tricolours is yet to be fixed," an official said.