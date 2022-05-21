Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to officials: Fast-track work on policies for greater job creation in Delhi

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday held a review meeting on Rozgar Budget, which aims to provide 20 lakh jobs in five years, and asked officials to fast-track work on policies, expedite approvals and move towards its implementation, an official statement said.



We need to ensure our policies and decisions are not a tabletop exercise so we must involve people to give maximum benefit to Delhi residents. Kejriwal Government aims to make Delhi a hub for businesses, tourists and startups, Sisodia said in the statement. He said that his government is working on identifying proper incentives and support measures to attract manufacturers to Delhi.

Sisodia had in March this year present one-of-its -kind Rozgar Budget focusing on job creation and redevelopment to make Delhi an attractive destination for businesses, tourists and startups through innovative policy interventions.

The Deputy CM asked officials to expedite the implementation of the budget policies.

We have to work to implement our policies at a rapid pace so that there is greater job creation in Delhi. Our ambitious plan of creating 20 lakh jobs in Delhi will come true when we understand the ground realities and challenges as well as the opportunities available in the national capital, he said in the statement.

The Deputy Chief Minister reviewed the progress of a number of schemes such as the redevelopment of markets, Food Truck Policy, Delhi Shopping Festival, Delhi Startup Policy, redevelopment of Delhi food hubs, Delhi Electronic City among others.

According to the statement, the select committee constituted earlier last week for the selection of markets for redevelopment, has mapped out the selection criteria.

Detailed discussions have been held within the committee and market-specific studies are also being done to arrive at the best decisions, it said.

The statement said that the Kejriwal government is involving various stakeholders such as cloud kitchen operators, industry experts and other agencies to fine-tune the details of the Delhi government's flagship Cloud Kitchen Policy.

Food Truck policy is also being prepared at a good pace by studying international benchmarks and in consultation with various hospitality sector experts. A key focus of the government is on boosting the night economy of Delhi through this policy, it said.

The Delhi government is developing an action plan to streamline and operationalise various requirements and modalities to organise Delhi's first-ever shopping festival.