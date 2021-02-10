Dense fog shrouds city, air quality poor

han aliNew Delhi: Delhi was enveloped in a dense cover of fog on Tuesday morning, reducing visibility to zero in some parts of the city, MeT officials said.



The minimum temperature at 7.8 degrees Celsius was one notch below the average in the season, said a MeT official.

Air quality in Delhi was poor, with index value of 300 at 9 am, showed realtime data of the Central Pollution Control Board.

Delhi experienced very dense fog with visibility dropping to less than 50 metres in many parts of the city, MeT official said.

The visibility was zero at Palam and 400 metres at Safdarjung at 5:30 am. Further, it was 50 metres at both Palam and Safdarjung at 8:30 am, he said.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of weather forecaster Skymet said flight delay was possible due to dense fog.

"#Dense #Fog over #Delhi. At 08:00 hours today, #Safdarjung #visibility is nil and #Palam reporting 50 meters. #Runway 28 is 700 and runway 29 is just 50 meters. Take care #flightdelay possible," he tweeted.