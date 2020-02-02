Democracy has no meaning if we don't cast our vote: Delhi CEO

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Sunday exhorted the youth of the national capital to exercise their franchise in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking at a voter awareness event in Connaught Place's Central Park, Singh asked the city's youth to be a part of the festival of democracy that will take place on February 8.

"It is our right to vote and it is useless if we don't exercise when the time comes. We live in a democracy and it will have no meaning if we don't cast our vote in elections — whether it is parliamentary or assembly," the Delhi CEO said.

"A democracy means that the key to power is in hands of the people. Your vote represents that key. So you must use this key to elect the most suitable person as your leader," he added.

Singh said people should try to research about candidates before casting their vote.

"You have to be careful in choosing your leader. When we go to the market, then we compare two products before buying. But when it comes to voting, people don't adopt a similar tactic. They just randomly vote. So you must think carefully before voting," he added.

The Delhi CEO further said that many people must have planned to go on vacations a day before the voting and

asked them to reconsider their plans. "There will be no holiday without voting because the holiday has been given for this purpose. So you can celebrate your holiday only after voting," he added. The event also saw a group of artistes performing over a dozen songs composed by music maestro AR Rahman.

The group sang and danced to Rahman's tracks likes "Kehna Hi Kya", "Tu Hi Re", "Jai Ho", "Dil Se", "Jiya Jiya" and others.