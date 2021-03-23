'Delhi's water supply from Nangal Hydel Channel to remain unaffected for now'

new delhi: The repair of the Nangal Hydel Channel that supplies 232 million gallons a day of water to Delhi from the Ravi and Beas rivers is not likely to start immediately, officials said on Monday.



The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had earlier written to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Punjab and Haryana to defer the repair work till the lean season, when Delhi has enough water to meet the drinking water demand.

The BBMB is a central government agency which regulates water and power supply from the Bhakra Nangal and Beas projects to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh.

DJB Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha had said the blind closure" of the channel from March 25 to April 24 —could lead to unprecedented water crisis and even law and order situation in Delhi.

"Officials from Punjab and Haryana are still assessing how to undertake the repair work of the NHC (Nangal Hydel Channel) without completely stopping water supply to Delhi, an official said.

The supply to Delhi will not be affected till a final decision is taken, he said.

The bed of the channel and the embankment in Nangal town, Punjab, has been damaged due to water falling from a height. It requires repair, the official said.

Any repairs can only be carried out if the flow in the channel is less than 1,200 cusecs, Punjab officials have told the DJB.

However, Haryana, which conveys this water to Delhi, has said it will be difficult to give water to the national capital if the flow is less than 4,500 cusecs. The average flow rate in the NHC is 7,600 cusecs.

Delhi's average water demand stands at 1,150 MGD, while the DJB is able to supply only 935 MGD of water available from various sources, including from the Ravi and Beas rivers.

The national capital depends on other states for over 90 percent of its drinking water needs.