Delhi's Sadar Bazar police stn ranked India's best

New Delhi: Delhi's Sadar Bazar police station tops the Ministry of Home Affairs list and was adjudged as "number one" during the ongoing DGPs' conference at Lucknow on Thursday. The rank has been provided in terms of its services and facilities available at the police station.



Further, this is an annual exercise by the MHA with the stations judged based on parameters like crime rate, investigation and disposal of cases, infrastructure, and delivery of public service, among other features. About 20 per cent of the total points are also based on feedback about the police station from citizens, police officers aware of the marking system said.

Sadar Bazar police station was set up in 1861 and is one of the oldest police stations in Delhi. Apart from focusing on preventing crime, filing chargesheets before courts quickly, ensuring no pendency of cases and meeting each complainant who visits the station, the station also has an in-house badminton court and a games room for police personnel to relax after a tiring day at work. The crime data for the police station this year was not immediately available.