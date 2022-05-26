Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 22.5 deg C
New Delhi: Delhi is likely to witness clear skies on Thursday, and the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, the weather office said here.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 66 per cent, it said.
"There will be clear skies in the city on Thursday. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius," officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
A slight increase in temperatures -- up to 41 degrees Celsius -- is predicted over the next three to four days, but there is no forecast of a heatwave for another week.
Delhi's air quality index stood at 183 ('moderate' category) at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Navjot Sidhu's special diet in Patiala jail: Lactose-free milk, juice, ...26 May 2022 10:33 AM GMT
ED chargesheet: Political weapons against me ahead of Assembly polls,...26 May 2022 10:30 AM GMT
Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa questioned by CID...26 May 2022 9:06 AM GMT
Delhi Police lodges FIR day after MP Navneet Rana alleges she received ...26 May 2022 8:55 AM GMT
Gujarat: DRI seizes 56 kg of cocaine from container near Mundra port26 May 2022 8:54 AM GMT