Delhi's minimum temperature 18.9 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Mercury rose slightly in the national capital on Tuesday as the minimum temperature settled at 18.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal for the season, according to official data.



The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 85 per cent, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a high of 33 degrees Celsius and a low of 17 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, and a clear sky has been forecast.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 20 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius respectively, according to IMD forecast data.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category (reading 247) in the morning, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed around 9:30 AM.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good', 51 and 100 satisfactory', 101 and 200 moderate', 201 and 300 poor', 301 and 400 very poor', and 401 and 500 severe'.