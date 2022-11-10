Delhi's min temp settles at 16.8 deg C; air quality poor'

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category on Thursday, while the minimum temperature settled at 16.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.



According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 282.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain during the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 82 per cent, they said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good , 51 and 100 satisfactory , 101 and 200 moderate , 201 and 300 poor , 301 and 400 very poor , and 401 and 500 severe .