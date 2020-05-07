Delhi's first special train to leave for MP with 1,200 migrants on Thursday
New Delhi: The first special train from Delhi carrying around 1,200 migrant workers who were stranded in the national capital due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown will leave for Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.
"About 1,200 migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh staying in shelter homes in Delhi will leave for their native state," an official said.
The Delhi government is also in talks with Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to run special trains for migrant workers from the two states who wish to return, the official added.
