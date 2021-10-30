Delhi's electoral roll revision exercise to be held as 'Voter Utsav'

New Delhi: Posters will be put up on city buses and social media campaign will be intensified to disseminate awareness messages for voters' enrolment during the special summary revision of Delhi's electoral roll starting November 1, which poll authorities have planned to carry out as a month-long festival for the electorate.

During this exercise, any person who would be 18 years or more on or before January 1, 2022 will be eligible to enrol as a voter. The final roll will be published on January 5. The office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi is busy making preparations to ensure the process takes place smoothly and no voter is left behind.

"The special summary revision of Delhi's electoral roll with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date is all set to begin from November 1. It will take place till November 30. And, we have planned to carry out this exercise in the spirit of a festival. So, the month-long period is being called a 'Voters Utsav'," a senior official of the Delhi CEO Office said.

Special digital posters have been put up on its Facebook and Twitter handles to raise awareness about the exercise. Posters carry the tagline 'Dilli ka Voter Utsav' and a slogan 'Chalo Voter Bane Hum'. Delhi's last electoral roll was published in January 2021, according to which the total number of eligible voters in the city had then stood at over 1.48 crore. Special Summary Revision of electoral roll with respect to January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date, was done in all the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi.

"The draft electoral roll will be published on November 1 at all polling stations of Delhi as well as on the website of CEO Delhi. With that anyone becoming 18 years or more on or before January 1, 2022 will be eligible to enrol as voter by applying in Form-6 along with a photo, age proof and residence proof online or via VoterHelpline mobile app," Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said.