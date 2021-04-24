Delhi's Batra Hospital receives emergency oxygen supply minutes after exhausting stock

New Delhi: Batra Hospital in the national capital's Tughlakabad Institutional Area received emergency oxygen supply from the Delhi government moments after it exhausted its stock, officials said on Saturday.



The city has been grappling with shortage in oxygen supply amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases.

Executive Director of the hospital Sudhanshu Bankata said the healthcare facility exhausted its oxygen stock around 9 am.

"Just now, we received an emergency supply from the Delhi government. It will last another one-and-a-half hours. Our supplier has not been responding to calls," he said.

There are around 350 patients admitted in the hospital, of which 265 are COVID-19 positive and 30 are in the ICU.