Delhi's air quality in moderate category

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a bright Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 23.2 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 81 per cent.

The city is likely to witness a clear sky throughout the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the moderate (188) category around 8 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.