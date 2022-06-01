Delhi's air quality in May poorest for month in three yrs
new delhi: Delhi's air quality in May this year was the poorest for the month in the last three years, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.
Experts attributed the poor air quality to the lack of rainfall in the first half of the month.
The city received just 1.4 mm of rainfall from May 1 to May 20, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Delhi recorded an average air quality index (AQI) of 212 this year as against 144 in 2021 and 143 in 2020.
It saw 21 days of "poor" air quality in 2022 as compared to three in 2021 and just two in 2020.
The capital had only one day of "satisfactory" air quality this time as against six in 2021 and four in 2020.
"Moderate" air quality days also dipped to nine as compared to 22 such days last year.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Unified MCD will work on combined budget from 3 erstwhile corporations31 May 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Delhi Police gets Bishnoi's custody in Arms Act case31 May 2022 7:27 PM GMT
Delhi's air quality in May poorest for month in three yrs31 May 2022 7:26 PM GMT
India's GDP grows at 8.7% in FY22, 4.1% in March quarter: Govt data31 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
Plaintiffs demand probe into survey footage leak31 May 2022 7:24 PM GMT