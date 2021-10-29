Delhi witnesses cold morning, minimum temperature 2 notches below normal

New Delhi: It was a cold Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 14 degrees Celsius, two notches lower than the normal for the season, MeT officials said.

The city will have mainly clear skies during the day with the maximum temperature hovering around 28 degrees Celsius, they said.

The city's relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 94 percent.

The air quality index of Delhi at 9 am was in the 'poor' category at 281, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's real-time data.



