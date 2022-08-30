Delhi will launch app to consolidate skill trainees for jobs: L-G

New Delhi: Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Education, Government of India Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi L-G V.K Saxena distributed certificates to 50 trainees for skill training in a 'Certificate Distribution Ceremony' organised by NDMC at NDCC Convention Centre, New Delhi.



Pradhan said that the initiative is another effort taken by the NSDC and NDMC, under the guidance of Saxena, to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy. This will play a crucial role in making India self-reliant by making the entire workforce capable of contributing to nation-building. Thousand out of 25,000 whose training was launched on August 5, 2022 got certificates on Monday upon completion of training. He urged the LG-Delhi, Chief Secretary and other civic bodies to make Delhi a Model Skill Capital of India by setting up of 100 skill training centres.

Saxena said that the certificates of Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme will play an important role in changing the life of trainees and help them earn more money. He informed that an app will be launched soon to consolidate all skilled trainees on a single platform for accessing by clients requiring different services. He added that the number of trainees from different professions will be enhanced to 75,000 from the current 25,000.