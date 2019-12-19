Delhi wakes up to season's coldest morning
New Delhi: Delhiites on Thursday woke up to the coldest morning of the season so far as the minimum temperature settled at 5.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average, officials said.
The city was covered in a thick blanket of fog.
According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 19 degree Celsius.
On Wednesday, minimum temperature settled at 7 degrees Celsius.
