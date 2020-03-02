Delhi violence should be probed by sitting SC or high court judge: AAP MPs
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs on Monday staged a protest inside the Parliament complex over the issue of communal riots in Delhi and demanded a probe by a Supreme Court or high court judge into the last week violence.
At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured in violence in northeast Delhi.
AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta staged the protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. They raised slogans like "BJP Murdabad".
"We want a probe by a sitting high court or Supreme Court judge. A joint parliamentary committee must be made to look into the violence," Singh said.
"Why is it not being discussed in Parliament who is responsible for the riots. Delhi was set on fire by BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra, Pravesh Verma and Anurag Thakur who gave inflammatory speeches. There is no law and order in Delhi," he said.
Singh said the leaders who were involved in spreading hate must be subjected to a narco analysis test and the results should be publicised to the entire country.
The AAP MP has also given a 'Suspension of Business Notice' in the Rajya Sabha over the violence.
