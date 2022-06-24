Delhi to ban entry of outside heavy vehicles from Oct-Feb next yr

New Delhi: In a bid to curb vehicular pollution, the Delhi government has decided to ban the entry of medium and heavy goods vehicles to the national Capital from October to February, officials said on Thursday.

Vehicles carrying raw vegetables, fruit, grains, milk and such essential commodities will, however, be allowed, they said.

According to an official, entry of the vehicles will be banned from October 1 to February 28 next year. Vehicular pollution leads to deterioration of air quality during the winter months, he said.

The decision has been met with criticism from transporters and traders, who said it will lead to losses, and urged the government to think of alternative measures to curb pollution.

Diesel-run trucks transporting essential goods will be allowed, apart from CNG and electric trucks, officials said, adding that there will be no ban on private vehicles and the order is applicable only on commercial vehicles.

However, critics said that there are few CNG trucks, and those too small-sized, while large and medium vehicles that traverse long distances do not prefer CNG as it is not easily available. "This decision of the Delhi government will kill the Delhi trade at a time when festival and wedding season in Delhi is always on high pace. The Delhi traders will strongly oppose this draconian order of the Delhi government," Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), said.

He said the confederation will seek the central government's intervention and also launch an agitation against the Delhi government.