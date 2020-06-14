Delhi social welfare dept asks officials to avoid face-to-face meetings
New Delhi: The Delhi government's social welfare department has asked its officials to avoid face-to-face meetings to the extent possible to avoid becoming carriers of coronavirus.
It has also prohibited visits by friends and relatives of officials.
The officers have been directed to attend meetings via video and audio calls.
If face-to-face meeting becomes essential, the official concerned will have to ensure that it gets over in 15 minutes, the department said while issuing new guidelines to be followed in office.
Seating arrangement in meetings should follow social distancing norms.
"Visit by friends and relatives will not be allowed unless it is an emergency, subject to permission of the controlling officer," it said.
Face-to-face interaction among officials should be kept to a bare minimum. Eating together at the desk of one person should be strictly avoided, the guidelines read.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging in Bandra home14 Jun 2020 10:00 AM GMT
COVID-19 tests to be tripled, door-to-door survey in Delhi...14 Jun 2020 10:00 AM GMT
PoK will wish to be part of India; will lead to fulfilment...14 Jun 2020 9:45 AM GMT
Facebook AI model achieves 65% accuracy to detect deepfake...14 Jun 2020 7:14 AM GMT
Italian football chief hopes to reopen stadiums partially by ...14 Jun 2020 7:13 AM GMT