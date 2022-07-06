Delhi Shopping Festival in city from Jan 28-Feb 26 next year: Kejriwal
New Delhi: The national capital will host 'Delhi Shopping Festival' from January 28 to February 26 next year and it will be the country's biggest such event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday.
The festival will have guests from the country as well as abroad to experience Delhi, its culture, food and shopping. An important aspect of the festival will be creation of thousands of employment opportunities, he said.
Kejriwal also said the government is in talks with hotels and airlines to provide special packages to those who want to visit Delhi at the time.
"It will be the biggest shopping festival of India and we will make it the biggest in the world in the coming years. Delhi will be decked up as a bride and there will be heavy discounts on products," he said during an online briefing.
Under its Rozgar Budget this year, Kejriwal government had announced to hold Delhi shopping festival and wholesale shopping festival with an outlay of Rs 250 crore.
The festival will have exhibitions on spirituality, wellness, health and gaming, and several entertainment programmes, he mentioned. Artistes from world over will come to the festival that will have 200 concerts and entertainment events over the 30 days, he said.
"There will be a special opening and closing ceremony and 200 concerts will be organised to entertain the visitors. Special food walks will be held that will see the participation of international restaurants and national restaurants since Delhi is known for its food," he stressed.
The festival will have offers for every section of the society including, elderly, youth, children, rich, poor and the middle class. The markets and shops in the city will be decked up during the festival, the Chief Minister said in a digital briefing.
