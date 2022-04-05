Delhi sees 82 Covid cases in a day with 1.34% positivity rate

New Delhi: Delhi reported 82 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate increased to 1.34 per cent, data shared by the city health department showed.



These cases came out of the 6,114 tests conducted a day ago.

With 82 fresh cases, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,65,382 while the death toll stands at 26,154.

The city reported 85 cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.86 per cent and zero death due to the infection on Sunday. It logged 114 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.71 per cent.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation in Delhi has also fallen significantly.

As of February 1, the total number of home isolation cases was 12,312. It was 367 on Monday, the latest bulletin mentioned.

There are 9,755 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 51 (0.54 per cent) of them are occupied.