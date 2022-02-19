Delhi sees 635 new cases & two deaths; positivity rate 1.13%

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday reported 635 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 1.13 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.



With this, the national Capital's case count increased to 18,55,409 and the death toll climbed to 26,097, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 56,199, it said.

Delhi had on Friday reported 635 cases with a positivity rate of 1.22 per cent, and four deaths.

On Thursday, the national Capital reported 739 cases with a positivity rate of 1.48 per cent, and five deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the

decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid the decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation has also

significantly fallen in the last two weeks.

The number of home isolation cases on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on

February 18 it had dipped to 1,860, and further down to 1,721 on February 19.

The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, came down to 9,742 on February 19 from 10,868 on February 18, according to official figures shared by the health department.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

There are 15,306 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 301, or 1.97 per cent, of them were occupied.

A total of 301 Covid patients were in hospitals, Friday's health department bulletin stated.