Delhi sees 54 new cases & zero deaths

New Delhi: The national Capital reported 54 new COVID-19 cases and zero death in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.



Delhi recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October, while five people had succumbed to the viral disease in September.

No Covid death has been reported in the city in November so far.

With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,40,230. Of this, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

A total of 57,900 tests were conducted a day ago, including 45,408 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests.

The death toll stands at 25,091.

The number of active cases in the city is 388, up from 349 a day ago while the number of home isolation patients

stands at 164, same as the previous day.

The number of containment zones came down to 104 from 115 a day before.

Delhi reported 25 Covid cases on Monday and 33 cases on Tuesday.