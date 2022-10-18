Delhi riots: HC to pronounce verdict on bail plea by Umar Khalid today

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday pronounce its verdict on a bail plea by former JNU student Umar Khalid, who was arrested over two years, in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in the city.



A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar had on September 9 reserved its order on

the plea.

Khalid has argued that neither did he have a criminal role in the violence in North-east Delhi nor any conspiratorial connect with the other accused in the case.

He has submitted that there is no material to support the case of the prosecution against him and his Amravati speech in February 2020 which forms the basis of the allegations against him not only had a categorical call for non-violence but also did not lead to violence anywhere.

The Delhi Police opposed the bail plea by Khalid, saying the speech delivered by him was a very calculated and brought up issues like Babri Masjid, triple talaq, Kashmir, the alleged suppression of Muslims and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens

(NRC).