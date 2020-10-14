Delhi riots: Court takes cognizance of chargesheet in law student's murder

new delhi: A Delhi court has taken cognisance of a chargesheet filed against seven persons, arrested in a case related to murder of a man during the communal violence in north-east Delhi in February.

The court said it was prima facie revealed that the accused were involved in the commission of offence of rioting, murder and other offences as alleged at Shiv Vihar Tiraha, Delhi on February 24, in conspiracy with each other having common intention and unlawful object.

Rahul Solanki, a local resident, who according to the chargesheet filed on June 6, had received firearm injury during the riots and died in the hospital.

The charge sheet has been filed against Salman, Sonu Saifi,, Mohd. Arif, Anish Qureshi, Sirajuddin, Mohd Furkan and Mohd Irshad.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purshotam Pathak said The public witnesses have stated in their statements that on February 24, 2020, a riot took place at Shiv Vihar Tiraha, where the rioters pelted stones, chanted anti-Hindu slogans, ransacked and torched many shops and houses and in the process of rioting they also committed the murder of one Rahul Solanki."