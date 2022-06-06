Delhi riots: Court reserves order on Sharjeel's interim bail plea
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on an application by former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, seeking interim bail in a case related to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.
Special Judge Amitabh Rawat posted the matter for June 10 after hearing arguments from Imam as well as the prosecution.
In his application, Imam relied on Supreme Court's order on sedition and argued that the trial court can't take Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) into consideration pending a final decision on its
constitutionality.
The Supreme Court had in May directed the central government to keep Section 124A IPC in abeyance and asked the Centre as well as the state governments to refrain from registering any case for the offence of sedition under Section 124A of the IPC.
Imam is accused of making inflammatory speeches against the government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), particularly at Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019, which led to violence in the area outside the university.
He has been charged under various sections of IPC and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
In April 2020, Imam was charged with sedition, as Delhi Police alleged that his speech promoted enmity between people that led to riots in the Jamia Millia Islamia University area.
Communal clashes had broken out in Northeast Delhi in February 2020 after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiraled out of control.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata to inaugurate revamped Buxa Fort6 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Union govt planning to establish old-age homes in every district6 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Nadda on 2-day visit to Bengal from June 76 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
ED conducts raids against Jain6 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT
'Even small countries now challenging India under BJP'6 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT