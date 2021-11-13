Delhi riots: 'Calculated attack', court frames murder charges against 4

New Delhi: Calling it a calculated attack, a Delhi court has framed charges of murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy against four accused for allegedly killing a man during the riots here last year.



Anwar Hussain, Kasim, Shahrukh, and Khalid Ansari are accused of allegedly murdering a man named Deepak by beating him mercilessly near Ambedkar College on February 25, 2020. He died due to hemorrhagic shock, as per the post mortem report.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat framed charges under requisite sections against the accused persons and explained it to them in vernacular in the presence of their lawyers, to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial in the case.

The judge said, By the manner of their mobilization and intent as construed from their conduct, the said unlawful assembly can be said to have conducted itself for riots and other offences like the murder of deceased Deepak, in the prosecution of their common object.

The conspiracy is also writ large by the calculated attack on the victim by the unlawful assembly, he said in an order dated November 9.

The judge said that the most important witness in the case was one Sunil Kumar, who was an eye witness to the entire incident and gave a complete picture as to how the deceased Deepak was killed by the armed Muslim mob consisting of accused persons.

As per the court order, Sunil had stated, On February 25, one Muslim unlawful assembly coming from Kardampuri Pulia and shouting Allah Ho Akbar was trying to cross the Pulia Gokulpur. The said armed unlawful assembly caught hold of Deepak who was mercilessly beaten.

The eyewitness stated that he hid behind a wall behind the drain and saw the entire murder through the gap in the wall.

He also identified all the four accused persons by their names.

Thus, for the purpose of the charge, the prosecution has been able to satisfy the Court that an unlawful assembly including accused persons in the prosecution of their common object had committed riots and hit the deceased Deepak with a deadly weapon causing his death, the court noted.