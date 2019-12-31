Delhi remains in grip of severe cold

New Delhi: Delhiites continued to reel under severe cold conditions on Tuesday even as the minimum temperature settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius, over two notches above than that on Monday morning.

While parts of national capital witnessed shallow to moderate fog, the operations at Delhi airport were normal and no flights were delayed or cancelled.

The minimum temperature settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, two notches below the season's average, and humidity was 91 per cent.

The minimum temperature at Palam was recorded at 4.1 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 3.7 degrees Celsius while at Ayanagar it was recorded at 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality index was in the severe category at 401.

At least 34 trains were reported to be running late due to fog including Chennai-Nizamuddin Duronto Express delayed by over eight hours, Bhubhaneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express by 6 hours and Howrah-New Delhi Duronto Express delayed by 3 hours.

The maximum temperature in Delhi took a big tumble on Monday to settle at 9.4 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest December day since 1901.

It was also the coldest day in the national capital during December-February period since 1951.