Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.2 deg Celsius

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



According to Meteorological (MeT) officials, the maximum temperature will be settled around 40 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 58 per cent.

The weatherman predicted partly cloudy skies during the day.

The air quality in the city was recorded in the "moderate" category. The air quality index (AQI) was 121 at 8.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".