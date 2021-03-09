Delhi records minimum temperature of 18.8 deg C

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, five notches above the season's average, officials said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 84 per cent, they said.

According to the meteorological department officials, the maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category. The air quality index (AQI) was 287 at 8.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe", while an AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.