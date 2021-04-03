Delhi records minimum temperature of 11.7 deg C

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday was recorded at 11.7 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the normal, the India Meteorological Department said.



People in Delhi woke up to a clear sky and the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 50 per cent.

The minimum and maximum temperature of Delhi recorded on Friday was 16.2 degrees Celsius and around 34 degrees Celsius, respectively.